SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $19.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

