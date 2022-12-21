Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

