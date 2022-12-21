Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) PT Lowered to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.
Sonder Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Sonder has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 10.88.
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
