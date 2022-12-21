Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.