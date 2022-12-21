SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.