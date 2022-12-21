Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.55

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.55 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.39). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.18), with a volume of 302,283 shares changing hands.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,015.38.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

