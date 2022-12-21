Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

