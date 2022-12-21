SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,680.99

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,680.99 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,714.50 ($20.83). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,702.50 ($20.68), with a volume of 3,511,703 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.29) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.21) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.43).

SSE Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,737.24.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

