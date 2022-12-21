Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.01

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.01 and traded as high as C$48.45. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.79, with a volume of 77,436 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Read More
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.