Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.01

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.01 and traded as high as C$48.45. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.79, with a volume of 77,436 shares changing hands.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

