Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.91

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $12.82. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 39,413 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $2,368,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

