Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEM. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.98. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stem by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

