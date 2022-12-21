Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.