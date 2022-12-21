Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

