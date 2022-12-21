Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.