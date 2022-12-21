Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Taboola.com Put Options (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical volume of 371 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 33.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

