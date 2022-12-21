Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,598 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Price Performance

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $76.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

