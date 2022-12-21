StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.21.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
