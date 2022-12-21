StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.