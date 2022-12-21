StockNews.com Downgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Sell

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
