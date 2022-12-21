StockNews.com Downgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Sell

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

