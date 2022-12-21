StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,470,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,094,000 after buying an additional 647,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

