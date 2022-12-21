StockNews.com Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 630.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 302,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

