StockNews.com Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Price Performance
NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.06.
Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.