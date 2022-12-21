StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
JOE stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
