StockNews.com Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

