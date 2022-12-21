Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.41

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.41 and traded as high as $80.04. Strategic Education shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 110,793 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

