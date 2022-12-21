Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 3,847 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 15,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

