Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.95.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

SYK stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $12,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 7.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

