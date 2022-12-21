Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

