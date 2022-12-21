Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SMLP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SMLP stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares in the company, valued at $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $84,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 149,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

