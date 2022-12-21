Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $26.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.47 million, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,784 shares of company stock worth $259,344. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

