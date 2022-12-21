Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.72

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.72 and traded as low as C$40.59. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 14,813,241 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

