SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Trading 0.4% Higher

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.59. 207,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 48,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

