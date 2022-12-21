Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Down 10.5%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,550,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 904,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWVL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Swvl Trading Down 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

Swvl Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWVL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,985,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Swvl by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

