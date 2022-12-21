Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.