Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 118.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $4,020,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

