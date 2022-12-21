Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.