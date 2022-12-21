Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

