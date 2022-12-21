TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.
TechTarget Trading Up 0.5 %
TTGT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.