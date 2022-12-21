TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

TTGT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

