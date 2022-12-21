TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
TGNA opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
