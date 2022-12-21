TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TGNA opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

