Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,268,387 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

