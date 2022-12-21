TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.6 %

TELUS stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.