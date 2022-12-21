Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
