Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.06.

TSLA opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

