Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.06.

TSLA opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

