Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.06.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average of $239.59. Tesla has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $435.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

