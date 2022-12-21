Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

TEVA opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

