The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 24.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Kroger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,580,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,894,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

