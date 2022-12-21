The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

