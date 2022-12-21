The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 in the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
