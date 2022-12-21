The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 in the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

