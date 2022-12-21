The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

