The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

