Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,454 ($17.66) and last traded at GBX 1,413 ($17.16). 124,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 662,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,406 ($17.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.87) price objective on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,370.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,424.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.90.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Recommended Stories

