Tiaa Fsb Acquires 197 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.