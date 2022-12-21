Tiaa Fsb Acquires 197 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.